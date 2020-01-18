Five arrested after clash in Bengal's Kamarhati: Police

Five persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with their alleged involvment in a clash between two groups in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The situation in the Kamarhati area, where the clash broke out on Friday, has been "under control", even as heavy presence of forces continued, said a senior officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

"The situation is under control. Maybe, the clash was a result of an old issue. An investigation has been initiated. Police deployment is there," he said.

Bombs were hurled and shops and motorbikes vandalised and set on fire during the clash that broke out on Kamarhati's Mackenzie Road, leading to police deployment in the area. Belghoria Police Station's assistant sub inspector Taposh Kumar Ghosh, who sustained splinter injuries during the clash, is undergoing treatment, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

