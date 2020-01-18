Man held for preparing bogus govt documents

A 54-year-old man has been arrested by the crime branch for allegedly preparing bogus government documents, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Crime branch sent a decoy customer to the accused, Dayanand Pandey, in suburban Goregaon on Friday and asked him to make a bogus voting card with the address of Mulund, the official said.

Pandey was arrested from the spot after he prepared a forged card demanded by the official in disguise for Rs 500. The accused used to make fake electricity bills, birth as well as death certificates, ration cards, domicile certificates etc, the official said.

He was remanded in police custody till January 22..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

