Delhi woman commits suicide after being beaten by husband

A 22-year-old woman is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after allegedly being beaten up by her husband in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Saturday. Police received information that a woman, identified as Priyanka, was admitted to Batra hospital at 11.50 pm on Thursday after she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at home, an officer said.

She was admitted to the hospital by her father-in-law Ram Prakash and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during treatment late on Friday night, the police said. Priyanka had married Ravi, an auto-driver, about-one-and-a-half-years ago and lived with him and her in-laws in Sangam Vihar, they said.

In her statement recorded by Saket sub-divisional magistrate on Friday, Priyanka alleged that her husband used to ill-treat and beat her, the officer said. Priyanka told the magistrate that she consumed "acid" after her husband thrashed her on Thursday, the police officer said citing her statement.

A case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Ravi, the police said. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, they added.

