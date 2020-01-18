`Shirdi Sai Baba temple will remain open on Jan 19`
Deepak Madukar Muglikar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, has said that Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi will remain open on January 19.
"There are some reports in media that Sai Temple in Shirdi will remain close on January 19. I want to clarify that it is just a rumour. Temple will remain open on January 19," Muglikar said.
This comes after a call was given for indefinite closure of Shirdi after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reported comment terming Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba's birthplace.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
