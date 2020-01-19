Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMCG conserves wetlands in Ganga basin

Deoria Tal, one of the high altitude wetlands in Uttarakhand, is an untouched marvel of nature.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 08:13 IST
NMCG conserves wetlands in Ganga basin
Wetlands play a crucial role in recharging groundwater.. Image Credit: ANI

Deoria Tal, one of the high altitude wetlands in Uttarakhand, is an untouched marvel of nature. There are many such wetlands, which are highly productive ecosystems that support rich biodiversity and provide a wide range of ecosystem services such as water supply, purification, and waste assimilation.

The wetlands play a crucial role in recharging groundwater, increase the base flow of rivers and help in erosion control. Several of the Ganga basins' wetlands are home to key flora and fauna, including migratory species.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under its Namami Gange program has taken up an initiative to conserve the wetlands in Ganga River Basin. Sisir Kumar Rahto, Deputy Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "The difference in the Namami Gange Project is primarily to rejuvenate the river through increasing the base flow and aquifers recharge and conservation of wetlands because that forms the part of one of our `Aviral Dhara' which is to maintain the environmental flow in the river. So, wetland plays a majorly important role in that and the first step we are conserving wetlands in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal."

He added, "We are in regular conversation with the state governments to set up their wetland authorities. Almost all the states have done it and now we are going for a brief document for its rejuvenation". Some of these wetlands are threatened by reclamation and degradation through drainage, landfill, and over-exploitation of their natural resources.

It results in loss of biodiversity and disruption in ecosystem services provided by the wetlands. The National Mission for Clean Ganga in collaboration with the State Wetland Authorities will help identify and prepare Integrated Management Plans for management and conservation in the Ganga basin.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "If wetlands are in good health and if we don't encroach them they also help in mitigating some pollution because they also try to treat in a natural way some minor pollution in villages can be treated through the wetlands. They improve groundwater and when the rain comes, they will get full. So, in the lean season, through this wetland, the river will start getting water. So, I think this is the whole mechanism. This is all integrated system". He added, "We are also trying to involve the community in the wetland conservation through our Wildlife Institute of India. We have a cadre of people, so apart from the government's effort, the community is also getting educated, made all these water bodies have to be rejuvenated".

Ecosystem-based and community-led models of rejuvenation of wetlands for enhancing `Aviralta' and `Nirmalta' of the river and water conservation in the Ganga basin are being integrated into the Namami Gange Programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans march against police repression of social unrest

Santiago, Jan 19 AFP Hundreds of Chileans rallied on Saturday night to protest what they call police repression during three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the countrys military dictatorship in 1990. More than 1,...

Manchester United will qualify for Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season. United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch, Goal.com quoted...

DeBoer suffers first loss as Knights fall to Canadiens in shootout

Montreals Tomas Tatar scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout as the Canadiens handed Vegas coach Peter DeBoer his first loss with his new team, beating the visiting Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night. Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk potte...

Thousands join rally in Washington for women's rights, against Trump

Washington D. C. United States, Jan 19 SputnikANI Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for womens rights and protest against US President Donald Trumps policy. Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020