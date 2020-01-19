Left Menu
Tea production will increase only when workers' quality of life betters

  • Jalpaiguri
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 09:58 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 09:57 IST
The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has said that tea production will increase only when the quality of life of tea garden workers betters. ITA vice-chairman Nayantara Palchoudhuri, addressing the 142nd annual convention of the organisation's Dooars branch in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, said a recent study has found that many women tea workers suffer from anaemia and steps are being in this regard.

She also stressed on the need to provide sanitary napkins at lesser rates to women workers. Palchoudhuri said work is being done to upgrade the health facilities, especially for newborn babies and lactating mothers.

ITA secretary general Arijit Raha said steps are being taken to ensure that tea garden workers avail central welfare schemes, their salary and bonus disbursement is digitised for which they have Aadhaar cards and owners provide them with accommodation, health, water and education facilities..

