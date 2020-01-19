Man detained minutes before FM arrives for CAA event
A man was detained by security officials at Chennai airport on Sunday when he shouted 'Down down NPR rpt NPR,' minutes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here to address a pro-CAA event. Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a relative and enquired why there was enhanced security.
On being told that the FM would be arriving here, he shouted 'down down NPR RPT NPR', following which he was detained, they said. Nirmala Sitharaman will address a CAA event here, which is part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' campaign in support of the Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
