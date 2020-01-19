Aganwadi worker dies in accident in Kullu

An Anganwadi worker died here on Sunday after slipping on snow while she was on duty. The deceased was identified as Gita Devi, who went to a remote area in the district for duty.

The district administration officials have left for the spot and compensation by the state government has also been announced for her family. Further details are awaited (ANI)

