Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet to discuss Mumbai's '24/7 policy' on Jan 22: Deshmukh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:48 IST
Cabinet to discuss Mumbai's '24/7 policy' on Jan 22: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the state cabinet will discuss on January 22 the issue of allowing malls, multiplexes and shop to remain open 24/7. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory.

Aaditya is said to be the prime mover behind the nightlife project. "The issue will come up for deliberations in the January 22 cabinet meeting. We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken," Deshmukh told reporters.

When asked about the controversy over the birthplace of 19th century spiritual figure Saibaba and a shutdown being observed in Shirdi, Deshmukh said the issue will be resolved by talking to all concerned. The controversy erupted after Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district.

Local residents and leaders in Shirdi are demanding that Thackeray withdraw his official statement in which he described Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace. The chief minister has convened a meeting over the issue at the state secretariat in Mumbai on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he ...

J-K a 'jewel' of country, Centre will soon come out with industrial package for UT: Goyal

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a jewel of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of i...

Restricting Huawei in 5G may cause min GDP loss of $4.7 bn to India by 2035: Study

Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G technology may cause loss of up to USD 63 billion in the GDP of the top eight technology markets, and at least USD 4.7 billion in the case of India, by 2035, a report of Oxford Economics commissioned by t...

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or kinnar, the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020