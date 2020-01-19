JNUSU to approach Delhi HC against new hostel manual

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said that it will file a legal case in Delhi High Court on Monday seeking to quash the "illegally passed" Inter Hostel Management (IHA) manual. "The call for a boycott of registration still stands. The JNUSU would like to inform the student community in consonance with the resolutions of the Council Meeting the union is filing a legal case in Delhi High court tomorrow to quash the illegally passed IHA manual," the students' union said in a release on Sunday.

JNUSU also informed the students that the petition will also seek registration at old rates and without late fines. "It is unequivocally evident that the new IHA manual clearly violates the JNU Act 1966, we hereby urge everyone to wait till the JNUSU expedites all legal measures against the illegally passed IHA manual and clarifies the progress by the beginning of next week," the release said.

It said that taking exams or classes will only create more chaos and ruckus and "lead to another bifurcation in the student community that has been resolutely and unitedly fighting tooth and nail against this draconian VC and his political masters". "While urging the students to stand with the call for boycotting registration, the JNUSU also appeals the student community to boycott exams and classes until the VC's project of WhatsApp University and illegal modes of examination are nullified and a buffer time to complete the academic backlog, to complete the academic backlog of the Monsoon Semester 2019," the release said.

"Any academic schedule shall only be brought through discussions between teachers and students. The JNUSU rejects all arbitrary schedules released by the JNU Administration in order to portray false normalcy," it added. The students of JNU have been protesting for over two months against the new hostel manual, which hikes hostel and service charges and imposes several restrictions. (ANI)

