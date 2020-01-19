Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:35 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share "valuable tips" with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

"We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets. In the run up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions which are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations, he said.

"Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!" Modi tweeted. Officials said the event will start around 11 am and will be broadcast on YouTube.

The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial. "A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries. PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year's.

This year's event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Wood double blow rocks South Africa after follow-on

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England fast bowler Mark Wood came out after a lengthy rain break and plunged South Africa into trouble in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. South Africa, force...

Cold wave conditions persist in Himachal

Cold wave conditions persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with popular tourist hotspots shivering at sub-zero temperatures in the state, the MeT office said. The minimum temperature decreased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre ...

Woman raped, killed in Telangana

Woman raped, killed in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI A 48-year-old woman was found dead in Medak district of Telangana on Sunday, even as police suspect that she might have been raped and killed by unidentified persons. Passersby...

States have right to disagree with Centre, cannot be forced to implement 'unconstitutional' law: Cong on CAA

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and the governor over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, the Congress on Sunday said states have the right to disagree with the Centre and until the issue is re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020