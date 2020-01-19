2 held in Punjab with 4 kg heroin smuggled in from Pak

Two men were arrested in Ferozepur district on Sunday with 4kg heroin valued at Rs 20 crore and smuggled into Punjab from Pakistan, police said. Satnam Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of the district, were carrying the highly addictive drug in a car and were arrested near Mamdot area.

Satnam Singh has told police he was in touch with a Pakistani smuggler named Riaz Chacha. On January 6-7 night, he received a consignment of 5kg heroin, thrown across the fence in a field near a border outpost, which belonged to Gurpreet Singh, police said.

Police said they had specific inputs the two were in touch with Pakistani smugglers.

