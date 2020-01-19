Woman abducted and gang-raped in Hapur

A woman was allegedly abducted and 'gang-raped' here on Saturday. According to DSP Hapur, Rajesh Singh, the woman got married on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "The woman got married on January 17 and went missing the following morning, following which her in-laws filed a missing case. She was found near a bank today morning, and was unable to say anything." He said that the victim has been sent for medical examination.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

