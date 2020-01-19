Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cutting across religious lines Kerala mosque hosts Hindu wedding

Cutting across the lines of religion, a mosque in Kerala's Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu marriage ceremony on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alappuzha (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:40 IST
Cutting across religious lines Kerala mosque hosts Hindu wedding
Bride Anju and bride-groom Sarath during the wedding ceremony in Cheravally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Kayamkulam, Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Cutting across the lines of religion, a mosque in Kerala's Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu marriage ceremony on Sunday. Committee of the Cheravally Muslim Jamaat mosque decided to extend a helping hand towards the mother of the bride who was mother was unable to raise money for the wedding.

"Today this sets an example for the world. A Hindu couple got married at mosque premises. About 1400 years ago Muhammad Nabi had opened the doors of the mosque to Christians and Judah," said the secretary of the mosque committee, Najumudeen Alummoottil. The mosque was all decked up for the historic wedding as the bride Anju and bride-groom Sarath exchanged flower garlands and vows.

"My younger brother and his friend were the reason this to happen. It has been developed through their discussions. We are very happy," said Anju. Following the wedding rituals, a vegetarian meal - sadya - was also served in the mosque premises.

Soon after the wedding ceremony, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to congratulate the newly married couple who also said that "Kerala is one." "Best wishes to the bride, family members and church committee to all who worked for this. Kerala is one; we can say louder that we are single - with these good hearts," read the message on Vijayan's Facebook post.

The marriage which was performed by a Hindu priest as per the rituals hosted guests from both the communities in front of a lighted traditional lamp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall

Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias. Gloria was set to intensify overnight and persist at...

UPDATE 2-United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed nearly 80 people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war.The attack on Satur...

Nearly 7,000 have fled Niger region hit by IS attack: UNHCR

Niamey, Jan 19 AFP Nearly 7,000 people have fled the region in western Niger where jihadist fighters killed 89 soldiers in a devastating attack earlier this month, the UN refugee agency said. But insecurity in the region is making it diffic...

UPDATE 2-Southern Libyan oil fields face closure as pipeline blockaded

Libyas largest oil field and a second major field in the southwest began shutting down on Sunday after forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar closed a pipeline connecting them to the coast, the National Oil Corporation NOC said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020