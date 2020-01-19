Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those opposing CAA mentally affected, need treatment: UP Deputy CM Maurya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 23:49 IST
Those opposing CAA mentally affected, need treatment: UP Deputy CM Maurya
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are "mentally affected and need treatment". Interacting with reporters in Vrindavan he stressed that the amended law is not for withdrawing citizenship but for providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

"Those who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are mentally affected. Such people should get medical treatment," Maurya said. Protests against the contentious law have unfolded in several parts of the country since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims. Maurya also said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants timely completion of the works without compromising on quality for the comprehensive development of Mathura.

"Officers have been told to ensure timely completion of works related to Ardha Kumbh of Vrindavan, slated for January 21," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was about 116 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia and was at a depth of about 131 km....

Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall

Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias. Gloria was set to intensify overnight and persist at...

UPDATE 2-United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed nearly 80 people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war.The attack on Satur...

Nearly 7,000 have fled Niger region hit by IS attack: UNHCR

Niamey, Jan 19 AFP Nearly 7,000 people have fled the region in western Niger where jihadist fighters killed 89 soldiers in a devastating attack earlier this month, the UN refugee agency said. But insecurity in the region is making it diffic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020