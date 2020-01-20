7 killed, one injured as SUV rams into truck in Rajasthan's Churu

Seven people were killed and another injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Nyama village on the Fatehpur-Sujangarh national highway late on Sunday night when a SUV rammed into a trailer truck due to dense fog.

The passengers in the car were on their way to Degana from Nagaur district when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Imran Khan, Gazi Khan, Imran, Rafiq, Iqbal Khan, Babu Khan and Islam. All of them died on the spot while the injured was rushed to a hospital in Sikar.

The truck driver and his helper fled the spot. The police are investigating the matter. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted,"Deeply saddened to know of a road accident in which seven people have lost lives at Salasar Fatehpur Road in Salasar area, Churu. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

