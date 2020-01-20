Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south India, vigil over

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thanja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 14:27 IST
First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south India, vigil over
Su-30 aircraft. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force on Monday commissioned a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI at the Air Force Station here, the first such base in south India for the high profile fighter jets, seen as a gamechanger in guarding the strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The 'Tigersharks' squadron of Sukhoi 30 MKI jets integrated with the BrahMos cruise missiles was inducted by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the presence of top officials including Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

The Su-30 MKI is a state-of-the-art all-weather multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking varied air defense, ground attack, and maritime missions. A defense release said with the operationalization of the 222 Squadron, the air defense capablilites of the IAF, particularly in the Southern Air Command area will be strengthened.

"This would also provide protection to our island territories and sea lines of communication in the Indian Ocean Region. The IOR is increasingly gaining importance and the presence of a fighter squadron will provide security cover to all our strategic and vital assets in the region." The squadron that was inducted was raised at Ambala in 1969. During the IAF exercise Gagan Shakti-2018, the capabilities of this aircraft were amply demonstrated. Also, it showcased an extended air operational range with the help of air to air refueling by the IL-78 flight refueling aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Assembly session from January 30

The Kerala government on Monday decided to recommend Governor Muhammed Arif Khan to convene the state assembly session from January 30. The decision was taken in a special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a...

CAA has already been challenged: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said he maintains that the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA can be challenged. Speaking to ANI, when asked whether he had earlier said that the CAA cannot be challenged, Sibal said, Ridiculous, it h...

ED arrests NRI businessman Thampi in case against Robert Vadra, Bhandari

The ED has arrested NRI businessman C C Thampi in connection with its money laundering probe against Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for acquisition of alleged illegal ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 2059 BARTY, TSITSIPAS PROGRESSTop seed Ash Barty, bidding to become the first homegrown winner of an Australian Open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020