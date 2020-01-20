The Uttar Pradesh police began an investigation on Monday into "false news" spread online in connection with alleged sexual assault of madrassa students arrested during anti-citizenship law protests in Muzaffarnagar district. Special Investigation Team incharge Superintendent of Police (Crime) R B Chourasia told PTI that all posts on social media, which are found to be "false news", would be under the purview of the inquiry.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, human rights activist Kavita Krishnan among other Twitter users had expressed shock over the report of sexual assault with madrassa students, who were held in police custody for allegedly instigating violence during protests against the amended law held here last month. Police had registered a case against unidentified people for allegedly spreading false news on social media and newspapers of the sexual assault case under section 22 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in this connection.

The SP said 51 cases were registered and 81 people were arrested so far in connection with violence during the protest held here on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

