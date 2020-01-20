Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:29 IST
New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-AKHILESH-CASTE Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centre’s plans on NPR and NRC “anti-poor” and pitched for conducting a caste census. LUCKNOW DEL21 UP-ISI-LD ARREST 1 held for passing sensitive information to ISI: Official Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

CHANDIGARH LGD11 CH-HC DGP Punjab, DGP Gupta move HC against CAT order; hearing on Tuesday Chandigarh: The state of Punjab on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief. CHANDIGARH DES22 HR-LD-SESSION-BILL-RESERVATION Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.

NEW DELHI DEL43 HR-LD SURJEWALA Veteran Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away New Delhi/Chandigarh: Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away in Delhi on Monday following prolonged illness. JAIPUR DES7 RJ-ACCIDENT 7 killed, one injured as SUV rams into truck in Rajasthan's Churu Jaipur: Seven people were killed and another injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday. JAMMU DES20 JK-INVESTORS MEET J-K woos businesses with first of its kind investors' meet New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday organised a first of its kind pre-summit investors' meet here, inviting investments from across the world by highlighting the untapped potential of the newly-formed union territory.

SRINAGAR DEL26 JK-ENCOUNTER Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. NEW DELHI DEL58 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD NOMINATION Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, postpones nomination filing to Tuesday New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was expected to file his nomination for the assembly elections after a massive roadshow on Monday, will file his papers on Tuesday due to a delay caused by his rally.

NEW DELHI DES23 DL-NIRBHAYA-FATHER Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file New Delhi: Nirbhaya's father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Lahiri finishes Tied-73 at American Express golf championship

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri finished a disappointing tied-73 in the American Express Golf Championship here as he carded five-over 77 at the tough Stadium Course. Lahiris 77 meant he ended at five-under 283 after his earlier rounds of 70-7...

We have not reached a turning point yet, slightly revising downward our growth outlook for global economy: IMF at Davos.

We have not reached a turning point yet, slightly revising downward our growth outlook for global economy IMF at Davos....

Ishant suffers ankle injury, swelling before Test squad announcement

Indias senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, raising doubts over his availability for the upcoming Tests in New Zealand. Spearheading the Delhi attack, the 31-year-old ...

China's Xi says coronavirus outbreak must be taken seriously

Beijing, Jan 20 AP Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that its extremely crucial to take every possible measure to combat a new coronavirus that has infected more than 200 people in the country. His remarks, cited by state broadcaster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020