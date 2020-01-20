New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-AKHILESH-CASTE Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centre’s plans on NPR and NRC “anti-poor” and pitched for conducting a caste census. LUCKNOW DEL21 UP-ISI-LD ARREST 1 held for passing sensitive information to ISI: Official Lucknow: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Monday.

CHANDIGARH LGD11 CH-HC DGP Punjab, DGP Gupta move HC against CAT order; hearing on Tuesday Chandigarh: The state of Punjab on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief. CHANDIGARH DES22 HR-LD-SESSION-BILL-RESERVATION Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.

NEW DELHI DEL43 HR-LD SURJEWALA Veteran Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away New Delhi/Chandigarh: Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away in Delhi on Monday following prolonged illness. JAIPUR DES7 RJ-ACCIDENT 7 killed, one injured as SUV rams into truck in Rajasthan's Churu Jaipur: Seven people were killed and another injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Monday. JAMMU DES20 JK-INVESTORS MEET J-K woos businesses with first of its kind investors' meet New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday organised a first of its kind pre-summit investors' meet here, inviting investments from across the world by highlighting the untapped potential of the newly-formed union territory.

SRINAGAR DEL26 JK-ENCOUNTER Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a police deserter, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. NEW DELHI DEL58 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD NOMINATION Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, postpones nomination filing to Tuesday New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was expected to file his nomination for the assembly elections after a massive roadshow on Monday, will file his papers on Tuesday due to a delay caused by his rally.

NEW DELHI DES23 DL-NIRBHAYA-FATHER Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file New Delhi: Nirbhaya's father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice..

