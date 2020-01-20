Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rawat downplays Chinese matrix in Indian Ocean, gives weight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thanjavur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:13 IST
Rawat downplays Chinese matrix in Indian Ocean, gives weight
Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Monday downplayed the question of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and said every nation looked at its security from a strategic perspective. After the induction ofa Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet squadron at the Air Force Station here, Gen Rawat, answering a question on how Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean posed a threat to India, said every nation looked at its security from a strategic perspective. While the squadron here is expected to give a thrust to India's capabilities for dominance especially in the IOR, China's presence in the same region is on the rise.

The Dragon nation already has a military base at the strategically located Djibouti at the horn of Africa, it's first in a foreign nation, and it is also looking at expanding its presence. "Every nation looks at its security from a strategic perspective. Oceans are meant for freedom of navigation. And therefore wherever you find any country which has interest in a particular area, it will attempt to come to that area to dominate the area more so for the freedom of navigation," he told reporters. Further, pointing to aspects like protection of tradein sea routes by any country, he said: "Therefore, I don't think we should look at it particularly from that perspective (a pointer to perceived threat from China)." Also, he said the navies were operating in this area (indicating IOR) only because of freedom of navigation.

The top general also referred to facets like piracy that can disrupt the movement of merchant ships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Policymakers should keep doing what works and that's our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief.

Policymakers should keep doing what works and thats our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief....

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there; We have seen some developments in the Middle East: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there We have seen some developments in the Middle East IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva....

ITI Ltd's FPO opens on Jan 24, proceeds to fund capital requirements

ITI Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its further public offering FPO with the issue set to open on January 24 and close by January 28. The objective is to utilise net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements during the cur...

Pak court grants more time to Hafiz Saeed's lawyers to complete arguments in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday granted more time to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeeds counsel to complete arguments in the terror-financing case against him. The Anti-Terrorism Court-I ATC indicted Saeed and his close aid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020