Veteran Cong leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away in Delhi on Monday following a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Surjewala, father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, breathed his last at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi this morning, family sources said. His body was taken from AIIMS to Narwana in Haryana where his cremation was held later in the day. The funeral pyre was lit by his son.

Besides Randeep Surjewala, Shamsher is survived by his wife and two daughters. Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, former MP Deepender Singh Hooda and several Congress MLAs were present on the occasion.

Shamsher Singh Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a four-time minister. He was president of the Haryana Krishak Samaj and of the All India Kisan Congress, and he fought for the rights of farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited AIIMS and met Randeep Surjewala to convey his condolences on Monday morning. "In the passing of Shri Shamsher Singh Surjewala, we have lost a popular & respected Congressman who worked tirelessly in the service of India's farmers & the development of Haryana. My condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanti," Gandhi tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened by the passing of Shamsher Singh Surjewala. "My thoughts & prayers are with the family in this hour of grief," he tweeted.

The Haryana Assembly also paid tributes to the veteran Congress leader. Both Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Hooda described S S Surjewala, a former Haryana Minister who breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 87 following a prolonged illness, as an able and experienced leader.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he was saddened by the news. "My tribute to the departed soul. May God give peace to his soul and strength to the family to bear this grief," he said.

"Deeply pained at the demise of former Haryana Congress chief, former Rajya Sabha MP and former Haryana minister Shamsher Singh Surjewala," Kumari Selja said. "His passing away is a big loss and it will be difficult to fill the void. The state has lost an able politician, an icon of development and a great public servant," she said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath have also condoled his demise. PTI CHS/SUN/VSD/SKC TDS AAR

