Six arrested with 1.5 kg heroin near India-Myanmar border

At least six persons, including a woman, have been arrested with 1.5 kg heroin in Mizoram's Champai town, which lies near the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Monday. The accused persons were arrested on Sunday night and heroin worth Rs 36 lakh in the local market seized from their possession, Excise and Narcotics department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

He said the drugs were seized from a car after it was intercepted in Ruantlang area in the town. Four of the accused are from Champhai's Zotlang area while two others are from Dartetui village, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

