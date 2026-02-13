Mizoram's Road Future: Embracing Durable Tech Amidst Monsoons

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday highlighted the urgent need for advanced road-building technologies to withstand the state's harsh climatic conditions. The statement emerges from a review meeting with the ministry of road transport and highways officials.

During the evaluation, Lalduhoma emphasized a shift to 'rigid pavement' technology, offering a concrete-based solution over traditional asphalt to better endure the intense monsoon and rainfall typical of Mizoram. He acknowledged the ongoing support from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the central government in bolstering the state's infrastructure development initiatives.

The meeting comprehensively assessed various national highway projects administered by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the state's public works department. Discussion points included the construction progress, achieved milestones, and the persistent logistical challenges due to Mizoram's challenging terrains. Notable attendees included PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, Environment Minister Lalthansanga, and Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova.

