Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

Mizoram has pioneered a significant advancement in its blue economy by launching the region's first fish canning facility, a groundbreaking step for the Northeastern states. The facility, inaugurated on Friday, was hailed by Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister PC Vanlalruata as a 'new milestone' for the state's industrial sector.

The Rs 65 lakh project is stationed at Zawlnuam in Mamit district, strategically located near Bangladesh and Tripura. The minister underscored the importance of the facility in assisting local fish farmers, who previously struggled with marketing smaller yields. This plant, now at their doorstep, enables the conversion of small fish into market-ready canned products, ensuring no catch goes to waste.

The state government, committed to agricultural enhancement, also plans to establish an areca nut processing unit in Zamuang and expand palm oil cultivation in Mamit. The inauguration was attended by opposition legislator Robert Rombawia Royte, highlighting bipartisan support for the project spearheaded by the Cooperation department.