Patnaik launches online property tax module

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched an online module to facilitate payment of property tax. Patnaik also launched an initiative - Municipal Premier League (MPL) - in order to facilitate urban local bodies to enhance their revenue collection.

The name MPL has been inspired from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and its main objective is to motivate tax officials, recognise their efforts and improve internal revenue generation. This is an idea of conducting competition among tax collecting officials of nine urban local bodies (ULBs), five municipal corporations and four municipalities, where the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is being implemented, an official said.

Awards will be given to top five tax officials in different categories, the official added. "I congratulate the department for giving shape to one of the important 5T initiative. It has been the endeavour of my government to deliver all public services at the doorsteps of people using technology," Patnaik said after launching the Housing and Urban Development Department's programmes.

He said the online property tax module will help people in urban areas. "Enhancing own revenues of our cities is very important to encourage higher investment, ensure better amenities and enhance the living conditions of urbanites," Patnaik said.

The payment can be done through credit card, debit card, net banking and e wallets. "The initiative has been taken to increase collection of taxes on a competitive mode. The competition will be held among ULBs and reward will be given to the winning civic body," Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said..

