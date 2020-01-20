Left Menu
Development News Edition

In special session, Haryana Assembly pays tributes to departed leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:38 IST
In special session, Haryana Assembly pays tributes to departed leaders

The Haryana Assembly in a special session on Monday paid tributes to former Union minister I D Swami, veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala, senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra among others from the state who passed away. While Surjewala, father of senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, passed away on January 20, others passed away recently.

The House also condoled the deaths of security forces hailing from the state, who had laid down their lives while on duty. Tributes were paid to those who passed away between the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tribute to the departed souls and read out the obituary resolutions. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read obituary resolutions on behalf of his party and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Paying tributes to Swami, the chief minister said the country has lost a seasoned parliamentarian and an able administrator. Both Khattar and Hooda described Surjewala, a former Haryana minister who breathed his last at Delhi's AIIMS at 87 following a prolonged illness, as an able and experienced leader.

Paying his tributes, Hooda said, “Surjewala was a five-time MLA and one time Rajya Sabha member. He was president of Haryana Krishak Samaj. He made great contribution for the Congress party. He served as Haryana Congress president and also served as Leader of Opposition and a CLP leader.” “His contribution for social causes was great. In his death, the country has lost an experienced politician,” Hooda added.

Honouring Chopra, who died at 63 last week following prolonged illness, Khattar said the senior journalist was a committed social worker and had great love for sports. “In his death, the country has lost an able parliamentarian,” he added.

Hooda said Chopra came from a prominent family of freedom fighters. “He was a fine human being and a dear friend. He was an able parliamentarian,” the former chief minister said.

The special session had been convened to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. The House unanimously passed the resolution and it was later adjourned sine die by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Earlier, the sitting began with Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya making a brief address to the members. While extending New Year greetings to the members, the governor informed the House that since it was a special session to ratify the Constitution amendment Bill, he would deliver the full address during the Assembly's budget session, which was likely to be held next month.

Earlier, as per the schedule circulated by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, a copy of the governor's address was to be tabled in the Assembly, which was not tabled in light of the changed schedule. In an informal chat with reporters later outside the Assembly, the Speaker said the governor will deliver a detailed address to the members on the inaugural day of the budget session.

Gupta said the decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the House shortly before the session commenced. Notably, the special session was earlier scheduled to be held for two days with a discussion on the governor's address but some members felt that they will not be getting enough time to take part in the discussion due to the short duration of the special session.

Gupta also told reporters that a two-day training programme will be held in the Assembly hall of the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Chief Minister Khattar will inaugurate the two-day training programme of MLAs. This training programme is not part of the special session and the House has been adjourned sine die on Monday,” he said.

On the concluding day of the programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the members, he informed. “Personnel from the Lok Sabha secretariat will also come to give training to the MLAs pertaining to parliamentary procedures as 44 of the total 90 are first-time members,” he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced security at WEF as world leaders set to arrive in midst of demonstartions

HIGHLIGHTSExtra security measures were adopted by authorities as protesters marched towards the World Economic Forum venue.Some 130 attendees protected under international law are set to reach Davos gathering in upcoming hours.Climate activ...

Maha: Aurangabad Sena functionary set to join MNS

Former Aurangabad districtpresident of Shiv Sena, Suhas Dashrathe, is set to join theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena following his meeting with RajThackeray in Mumbai on MondayDashrathe told PTI he had decided to join the MNS ashe was facing inj...

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020