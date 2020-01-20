Three held for killing 2 persons for resisting robbery bid in Rohini

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing two persons in separate robbery bids early this month in Rohini area, police said on Monday. One country made pistol, a live cartridge, six mobile phones, a bike and a wallet were recovered from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan, all residents of Jhuggi Shahbad Dairy, the police said. On January 6 around 9:37 pm, police got information that one Anil Kumar got injured near Sector-28, Rohini. He was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Later, police got information about the killing of one Ashu on January 5 with the same modus operandi in Begumpur area of Rohini. In both the incidents, mobile phones of the deceased were robbed and both were shot on head.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off and laid a trap around 6 pm on Sunday near Mahadev Chowk and apprehended the accused after a brief chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to rob mobile phones and other valuables at gun point.

