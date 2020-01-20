Meghalaya Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SC,

The Meghalaya Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said although people belonging to the SC and the ST communities have made considerable progress in the last 70 years, the reasons which weighed with the Constituent Assembly in making provisions with regard to the reservation of seats have not ceased to exist.

"Therefore, with a view to retaining the inclusive character as envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution, it is proposed to continue the reservation of seats for the SC and ST for another 10 years i.e. up to 25th January 2030," he said in the House. Though the opposition Congress supported the resolution, it expressed concern over the decision of the Centre to not further extend reservation to the Anglo Indians.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said, "We must look at the possibility of articulating our concern as we send this ratification." In his reply, the chief minister said though the proposed amendment does not extend the reservation for Anglo Indians, it does not affect Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the chief minister also assured the House that the suggestion to set up a commission for SC and ST at the state-level will be examined by his government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.