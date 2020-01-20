VIP movement, R-Day rehearsals throw traffic out of gear in Delhi

Commuters in Delhi had a harrowing time on Monday as VIP movement, a protest march and Republic Day rehearsals affected traffic on several key stretches of the city. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station, causing traffic congestions near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.

Several students held a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC). In the evening, there was a VVIP route near ITO, due to which several vehicles got stuck in traffic. The traffic at ITO intersection was severely hit and came to halt as the DDU Marg was closed due to the VIP movement.

Vehicular movement on Minto Road also got affected causing inconvenience for the commuters coming from Connaught Place. The Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for traffic from 9 am to 12 noon for Republic Day parade rehearsals. Traffic movement was also restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road during this time. The rehearsal will also be held on Tuesday.

Commuters who were forced to take longer routes, took to social media ti vent out their anger. One of the commuters tweeted, "Forty-five minutes. Yet the loop at ITO not completed. Delhi traffic is a total chaos." Another person said on the microblogging site, "Stuck at ITO crossing for over 45 minutes now. In shambles, Delhi traffic scene."

Last week, the Delhi police advised commuters to have patience and observe traffic rules and road discipline during traffic restrictions for Republic Day Parade rehearsals. It said rehearsals will be held on Monday and Tuesday on the Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, and there could be traffic diversions and alternative routes will be suggested to motorists.

Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on the two days, the police had said. Rajpath will also remain shut for traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

