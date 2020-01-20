Gehlot expresses concern over progress on Barmer refinery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday expressed concern over the progress on the Barmer refinery project, saying that "negligence" by the Centre may delay it. Gehlot, who arrived in Jodhpur for a one-day visit, also termed the Union government "arrogant".

"We are concerned that if the Indian government exercised negligence, the refinery would not be able to come on time. There is a need to expedite the work," said Gehlot. He also accused the Union government of diverting people's attention from real issues.

"The Indian government has not been able to proceed on any front. Nothing is there except talks," he said. "There was the issue of the temple, then Article 370 and now the NPR, NRC and CAA. They are trying to divert the attention from real issues like how the youth will get employment, economy is strengthened and investment can be brought," he said.

Gehlot further said there was a resentment among the youth and students in the country and ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi would hold a rally in Jaipur on January 28 to address their concerns.

