LoP urges CM to ensure Odia language is used in official work

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:37 IST
Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take measures to ensure that Odia language is used in state assembly proceedings and also in government work. The senior BJP leader, in a letter to Patnaik, expressed his concern over non-use of Odia language in official business. He said almost all letters in the Assembly and Lok Seva Bhawan (state secretariat) are being written in English.

This apart, several judicial reports, departmental expenditure reports, commission reports and various notices are being released in the English language, he said. "On November 4, 2011, the name of the state was changed from Orissa to Odisha and the language from Oriya to Odia. However, the states name has not been changed in the signage of the High Court. This can be changed if the government resolves in this regard," Naik said.

He also mentioned in the letter that most of the judicial works, court judgements should also be pronounced in Odia language. "While several other states have taken initiative to promote their mother tongue, why cant Odish replicate the same?, he asked.

"I would like to draw your attention that you too read out statements in the assembly in English which is very unfortunate. Some ministers and MLAs are also using English language. It is having an adverse impact on the Odia people," Naik said in the letter "I request you take immediate steps for the usage of Odia in all government works, assembly and judicial proceedings for the larger interest of the people of the state," the leader of the opposition said..

