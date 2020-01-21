UPSRTC signs pact with transport firm in Nepal to run buses on Ayodhya-Lucknow-Janakpur Dham route

Uttar Pradesh State Road Corporation (UPSRTC) has signed an agreement with a private transport firm in Nepal for running buses on the Ayodhya-Lucknow-Janakpur Dham route, officials said on Tuesday. The pact was signed between UPSRTC and M/s Shree Matarani Yatayat Samiti in Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

"The memorandum was signed in Lucknow on Monday," Rajshekhar, MD, UPSRTC said on Tuesday. Under Indo-Nepal Cross border transport facilitation agreement 2014, a new route from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya was created.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli had jointly inaugurated the bus service in May 2018. UPSRTC has already started its bus services on this route from Lucknow.

As no Nepalese bus operator was selected by the Nepal government, the return service could not start. The proposed bus service will be AC Janrath whose fare will be Rs 1,350 from Lucknow to Janakpur Dham (Nepal) and Rs 950 from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham, Rajshekhar said.

The bus service will start 7 am from Lucknow and 10.15 am from Ayodhya. Similarly, on its return journey from Janakpur Dham, it will start at 8 am. UPSRTC and Shree Matarani Yatayat Samiti will operate the bus alternatively.

The route has been planned as a religious tourism circuit that starts with Ram's brith place Ayodhya and includes Sita's birthplace and the place of their wedding Janakpur, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.