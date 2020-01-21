Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM expresses "deep grief" over death of 8 keralites in Nepal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruanan
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:33 IST
CM expresses "deep grief" over death of 8 keralites in Nepal

CM expresses "deep grief" over death of 8 keralites in Nepal (Eds: adds statement of MoS for external affairs) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI): The Kerala Government on Tuesday said it would take all steps to ensure that the mortal remains of eight Keralite tourists,who died at a resort at Nepal, are brought to the state as early as possible. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed "deep grief" over the incident, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

On the basis of the directions given by the Chief Minister, NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) officials have got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal. The bodies are expected to be brought to the state tomorrow after post-mortem, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Tuesday that Indian Embassy officials in Kathmandu were taking steps to bring the bodies back to India as early as possible. "We are in regular touch with the Indian embassy in Kathmandu", he said.

The Minister said a doctor at the Indian embassy also went to the hospital where the bodies are kept to examine the reasons for the the deaths. The eight tourists, including four minor children, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to a media report in that nation.

The deceased - two couples and four children - were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing plans to stage first flight of 777X plane this week -sources

Boeing plans to carry out the first test flight of its delayed 777X airplane later this week, said two people familiar with the matter on Tuesday. A source close to one of the wide-body jets nine firm customers said the flight would take pl...

Thai officials resume peace dialogue with main southern insurgents

A senior Thai official met an envoy of the main insurgent group fighting in the countrys largely Muslim south in what both sides described as a positive step towards a peace process, the Thai government said on Tuesday.The meeting in the Ma...

MUMBAI, JAN 21 (PTI)

MUMBAI, JAN 21 PTI MUMBAI-BULLION OPENING CLOSINGSILVER SPOT .999 FINENESS 46730.00 46410.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 PURITY 40113.00 39854.00PURE GOLD 99.9 PURITY 40274.00 40014.00------------P...

Fairfax-backed Digit Insurance gets Irdai nod to raise USD 84 mn

Fairfax Group-backed general insurance start-up Digit Insurance on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai to raise USD 84 million about Rs 600 crore from equity investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020