6 killed in jeep-truck collision in UP

Six people were killed in a collision between a jeep and a truck on the Gauriganj-Amethi road here, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place late on Monday night near Siddhivinayak hotel near Baramasi village under the Amethi Kotwali police station area, Circle Officer, Amethi, Piyush Kant Rai said.

While three persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital here, he said. Another injured referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre in serious condition died during treatment there, Rai added.

The victims have been identified as Surendra Kashyap (40), Srichand (38), Kalpnath (42), Dheeraj (49), Manoj (32) and Baijnath (38). All hail from Lala ka Purva Bhareta village, the officer said. In another incident in the same police station area, a 35-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a jeep near Purey Prem Muriee ka Purva village Tuesday afternoon, Station House Officer Shyam Sunder said.

The deceased was identified as Mehdi, he added.

