Woman's body found floating on Ganga in Bengal
The decomposed bodyof a woman was floating on the Ganga in West Bengal's South 24Parganas district, police said
The unidentified body was found near GajapoaliBaratala Ghat under Nodakhali police station limits, anofficer said
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
