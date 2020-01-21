Left Menu
Woman's body found floating on Ganga in Bengal

  • Diamondharbour
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:49 IST
The decomposed bodyof a woman was floating on the Ganga in West Bengal's South 24Parganas district, police said

The unidentified body was found near GajapoaliBaratala Ghat under Nodakhali police station limits, anofficer said

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

