Efforts on to make Tripura model state: CM

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said a lot remained to be done to address the developmental challenges, but efforts were on to make Tripura a model state. Deb, on the occasion of Tripura's 48th Statehood Day, said his government would strive hard to make the state economically self-reliant.

"Tripura had attained statehood on Jan 21, 1972, but we are yet to fulfill many aspirations of people. We strive to make Tripura a model state in the country in terms of development," Deb said on the occasion. Since the BJP-IPFT dispensation came to power 23 months ago, revenue collections have increased 26% from 8.9 %, the state achieved 100 per cent electrification and eradicated malaria, Deb said, enlisting his government's accomplishments.

The state, in an attempt to ensure transparency, introduced e-tendering system for procuring goods and services and distributed gas cylinders to at least 91 per cent of the households, as part of the Centre's Ujjwala Yojana, the chief minister claimed. The CM also said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 8000 crore for widening of National Highways in the state, the work for which is underway.

"Tripura now has access to Chittagong port in Bangladesh. The government is constructing a four-lane bridge over Feni river in Sabroom subdivision will reduce the distance between the state and Chittagong port to just about 70 km," he explained. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day and hailed the traditions and culture of the three northeast states. On this day in 1972, all the three states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971..

