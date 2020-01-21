C'garh: Explosive material seized from SUV; two held

A huge cache of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, was seized on Tuesday from an SUV in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and two persons arrested, a police official said. The consignment of explosives was being transported from neighbouring Odisha when it was seized under Sariya police station area, said Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

Police arrested Suresh Tandi (31) and Ishwar Nayak (43), who were travelling with the cache, after they failed to produce any relevant documents, he said, adding that the vehicle has been seized. The consignment included 3.5 quintal of ammonium nitrate, 700 detonators and a bundle of safety wire, the SP added.

Police are investigating the source and destination of the explosive materials. A case has been registered against the duo under the Explosive Substances' Act, 1908..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

