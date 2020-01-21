Saibaba birthplace row: Pathri residents to meet Thackeray

No resolution to the row over the birthplace of Saibaba appeared in sight even as residents of Pathri in Marathwada region, who claim the 19th century saint was born there, are slated to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue on Wednesday. Reports that Thackeray, during his meeting with Shirdi residents on Monday, withdrew his statement that referred to Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace have upset residents and this was evident at their meeting in Pathri on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Pathri Congress MLA Suresh Warpudkar said Thackeray should have invited a delegation from Pathri along with the one from Shirdi on Monday and discussed the matter. "We have evidence to prove Saibaba was born in Pathri and based on this fact we sought a grant of Rs 100 crore for Pathri's development," he said.

People from Pathri will request Thackeray to set up a committee to resolve the row over the birthplace of Saibaba, he said. Babajani Durrani, NCP leader from Parbhani district where Pathri is located, said the delegation that will meet Thackeray will present the "facts" before him.

Wednesday's meeting comes in the backdrop of the meeting Thackeray had on Monday with residents of temple town Shirdi, where a bandh was observed on Sunday amid a row over the birthplace of Saibaba. After the meeting, Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande had said Thackeray had withdrawn his statement where he declared Saibaba's birthplace as Pathri. However, there was no official confirmation for the same.

On January 9, the state cabinet held a review meeting of the development works in Parbhani district. In the meeting, Thackeray had announced that Pathri, considered the birthplace of Saibaba, would be developed as a religious tourism place. He had also announced a development grant of Rs 100 crore.

A century after Saibaba - equally revered by Hindus and Muslims - died, a heated debate has begun in Maharashtra on the spiritual figures birthplace, with some claiming it is Pathri and other saying it was Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. Meanwhile, claiming Saibaba was first spotted in their village, residents of Dhopkheda in Aurangabad district have sought government funds for the area's development..

