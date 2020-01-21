Forces behind Mangaluru 'bomb' incident will be curbed: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday termed the bomb scare incident at Mangaluru airport as "unfortunate" as he tried to allay fears of citizens while assuring them that the "forces" behind it would be curbed. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, termed it as "intelligence failure".

"The incident of bomb scare surfacing at Mangaluru International Airport is unfortunate. The forces behind this incident will be curbed. We will not tolerate any activity that will disturb the security. There is no need for citizens to fear," Yediyurappa tweeted from Davos. The Chief Minister is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting.

Meanwhile, terming the incident as "frightening", Siddaramaiah demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident and that those behind it be brought to justice. "I don't know what the intelligence was doing recently.

Two people have died in 'golibar' (two people killed during anti CAA protects). After that, there have been repeated incidents. I want to call it an intelligence failure," he said.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

