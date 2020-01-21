Central govt trying to divert public attention from real issues: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the entire country is concerned about the prevailing situation but the government is "trying to divert" public attention from real issues using NRC and CAA. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are making contradictory statements on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The prime minister says there is no discussion on NRC while the home minister says he will implement NRC across the country. He said in and outside Parliament. The country is concerned about what the prime minister is saying and what the home minister is saying," Gehlot told reporters here. "The economy is sinking, there are no jobs, inflation is on the rise and rupee devaluation is there but the government is diverting public attention in the name of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," he said.

Gehlot said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur on January 28 was aimed at drawing attention of the Centre on various issues. The chief minister also said only Gandhi can challenge PM Modi in the country.

Asked about the chances of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Congress president again, he said it was for Gandhi himself and the party to decide.

