Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove "confusion" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its "Virat Sant Sammelan" backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said the country had been divided on the basis of religion once and "same situation was being created now" through anti-CAA protests.

He said initially arson took place and now an emotional blackmail is being done "with protesters being paid for it". Swami Vishvesh Prapannacharya said the legislation brought by the Union government should be supported as it protected people.

Meanwhile, the Ramjanmabhoomi Ramalaya Nyas at a separate programme unveiled a model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Trust secretary Avimukteshwaranand said they were committed to the construction of a grand Ram temple.

The model has been put on public display in Allahabad.

