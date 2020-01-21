3 Bangladeshis living illegally in India held in Bengaluru: Police
Three Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India were apprehended in Karnataka's Bengaluru district on Tuesday, police said. The three were staying at a camp at Munnekolala village, they said.
Mohammed Lokman (55), his wife Jasmin Begun (35) and son Raasel (22) are natives of Boresel village in Pirajpur district in Bangladesh, the police said. A copy of Bangaldesh National ID card and two birth certificates have been seized from their possession, they said.
A case against the three Bangladeshi nationals was registered at Marathahalli police station under Section 14 (staying in India after the expiry of visa) of the Foreigners Act and an investigation is underway, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
