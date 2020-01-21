Left Menu
PM Modi has natural temper for science: Jitendra Singh

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 23:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership the government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Inaugurating India's first global Mega Science Exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam' at the National Science Centre here, Singh said three-tier teams should be set up for scientific research involving older and younger generations so that continuity can be maintained in research work.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership the Government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology," Singh said. He also talked about the 'Hall of Nuclear Energy' that was set up in Pragati Maidan, Delhi and has attracted a lot of students.

A hall is being planned on similar lines for space technology, the minister added. The exhibition at the National Science Centre is a first of its kind and will display international projects like LIGO that India is collaborating with.

Speaking at the event, Dr. R. Chidambaram, former principal scientific adviser to Government of India, and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) emphasised the need to build an excellent research, development and innovative eco-system, which provides scientists and engineers an opportunity to excel in basic research, applied research, technology development and R&D-led innovation. "We want to build advanced super structures, but advanced mega Science and Mega Technology research and development projects can no longer be taken by a single country," he said.

He further emphasised that international cooperation is needed and India is participating in such projects today as an equal partner. K N Vyas, Chairman, AEC and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, said the distinct objective of organising an exhibition of a global stature was to showcase the journey from the origin of the universe, the nature of particles we are made from and fundamental science, he said.

