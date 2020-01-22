Everyone should learn Marathi: Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said Marathi is the state language and everyone should learn it. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Marathi is a state language and everyone should learn it. Also, as the children learn fast, if a law is passed to make the Marathi language mandatory in schools, everyone will learn it."

On resolution passed by Maharastra government on reading Preamble after prayers in schools, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the motive is to tell the children about the constitution, its principles and other laws lay down by it. "If a child reads Preamble every day and takes an oath, he understands that he is a citizen of India. Similarly, he should understand the things lay down by the Constitution & learn those values," she said.

Maharashtra government has made reading of Preamble of the Constitution after prayer mandatory in all primary and secondary schools from January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.