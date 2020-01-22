Some respite from cold conditions in Rajasthan

There was some respite from cold conditions in the parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Sikar being the coldest place in the state, a MeT official said.

Sikar recorded a minimum of five degrees Celsius, followed by Alwar at 5.2, Eranpura Road 7.4, Sriganganagar 7.6, Pilani 8.1, Churu 8.3, Banasthali 8.7, Bundi 9.4, Dabok 10.4, Kota 10.7 and Jodhpur 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature was recorded 10.4 degree Celsius in the state capital Jaipur.

