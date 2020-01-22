Pandemonium breaks out in AP council over bills on 3 capitals

Tension prevailed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday as the opposition TDP pressed for referring two bills that would facilitate three capitals to a select committee with the ruling YSR Congress staunchly opposing it, pushing the House into a deadlock. Chairman M A Sharrif briefly adjourned the House in the evening as pandemonium broke out with the YSRC members and ministers trooping into the Well and the opposition also following suit shortly thereafter.

Earlier, noisy scenes were witnessed in the House as the ruling and the opposition members wrangled over rules and procedural issues and stormed the Chairmans podium over the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the connected APCRDA (Repeal) Bill, which have been passed by the state assembly on Monday. The decebtralisation bill seeks to pave the way for establishment of executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool, a move strongly opposed by the TDP.

In an unprecedented spectacle, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu and several TDP MLAs came rushing into the Council officers gallery while Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and other YSRC leaders filled the VIP gallery to witness the tension-filled proceedings. Even the media galleries were overcrowded as curious legislature staff, police personnel and several outsiders stormed them to witness the happening in the House, where the TDP is in a majority.

Earlier, the council, which adjourned on Tuesday without taking up the bills for consideration, discussed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill wherein the TDP strongly opposed the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy governments three capitals idea. The YSRC stuck to its scandal charges against the previous TDP government in relation to the capital and maintained the incumbent government was determined to develop all regions of the state equally.

At the end of the nearly five-hour debate, Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu wanted the bills to be referred to a select committee. Contending that the bills transgressed Parliamentary laws and legal issues, he said a deeper examination was required by the select committee.

The Bills will have serious implications for the state. It will affect the states image as well as investments, Yanamala claimed.

Public opinion should be taken into account before such bills were passed, he said, adding it should hence be referred to a select committee. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath objected to it, citing rules and procedures.

Has the TDP moved a motion, seeking reference of the Bill to select committee, before it is taken up for consideration of the House? If not, the question of referring it to a select committee does not arise, Buggana conteded. When Council Chairman Sharrif said the TDP motion was indeed moved before the Bills were taken up for consideration, the YSRC raised a strong protest saying there was no such record to prove it.

The ministers and YSRC MLCs trooped into the Well of the House and picked up an argument with the Chairman. The Chairman and the Legislature Secretary tried to explain things to the agitated ruling party members but to no avail, even as the TDP legislators too joined the protest.

The Chairman then adjourned the House..

