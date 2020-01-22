Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kin of militant arrested in DySP case detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:43 IST
Kin of militant arrested in DySP case detained

One person was detained by security agencies in connection with a case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying militants, officials said here on Wednesday. Irfan Mushtaq is kin of a militant arrested along with Singh and is being questioned by a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is likely to be arrested, they said.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought all the four -- Singh, so-called commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Naveed Mushtaq alias Baba, his accomplice Asif and Irfan Mir -- here on a transit remand. They would be produced before a designated court on Thursday.

All the four were arrested on January 18 near Qazigund on Jammu Srinagar national highway when the militants were being ferried to Jammu with a possible destination to Chandigarh to escape the winter chill in the Kashmir valley. Singh was subsequently suspended.

Raids at his residence led to recovery of two pistols, one AK rifle and lot of ammunition. The NIA, after registering the case, sent a high-powered team to question Singh and others, who were lodged at Kulgam police station in South Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council decides to refer two

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council decides to refer twobills aimed at creating three capitals to a select committeePTI DBVVS VS...

SAD on Delhi polls: It was BJP's wish whether it wanted to take us along or not

Justifying the decision of not contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, the SAD on Wednesday said it was the BJPs wish whether they wanted to take them along or not. The party said they wanted to contest the elections in alliance with the BJP b...

Union Ministers meets Lt Governor in Jammu

Two union ministers, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Renuka Singh Saruta, on Wednesday separately met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu here, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and the Lt Governor d...

Guj: Four killed in mishap at construction site

Four persons were killed after getting trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them at a construction site at Kudasan near Gujarats Gandhinagar city on Wednesday, police said. The soil caved in on four surveyors at the construction s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020