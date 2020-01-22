Left Menu
Maha: Tribal boy commits suicide at govt school in Palghar

  • Thane
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:48 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:48 IST
A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a government-run residential school for tribal children in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Wednesday. Sunil Khandvi, resident of Beriste village, was the student of a government-run Ashram school at Hirve Pimpalpada in Mokhada tehsil, a police official said.

His body was found hanging from the window grill of the school toilet on Sunday. The school superintendent told the police that Khandvi had written in the school register on January 19 that he was going home and would remain absent for a few days.

However, the next day he was found to have hanged himself with a bed sheet in the school toilet, the police officer said. The reason for committing suicide was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further probe was on..

