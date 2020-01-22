MNS withdraws boycott of Marathi news channel

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday withdrew its boycott of Marathi news channel 'Zee 24 Taas'. The MNS had boycotted the channel in July 2018 after taking objection over a news report about the party's meeting held then.

The party had then asked its office-bearers not to communicate with the network in any way. In a statement issued here, the MNS said editors of the 'Zee Group' met Thackeray at his residence here and held discussion on the issue.

"After that, the MNS is withdrawing the boycott of 'Zee 24 Taas and other channels of Zee as per the instructions of Shri Rajsaheb Thackeray," the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

