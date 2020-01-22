Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC has "secret understanding" with BJP : Salim

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:37 IST
TMC has "secret understanding" with BJP : Salim

CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim on Wednesday alleged that the ruling TMC in West Bengal has a "secret understanding" with the BJP-led government at the Centre on the NPR. Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement that none of her officials would participate in any meeting on the National Population Register (NPR), he questioned the state chief secretary's visit to New Delhi earlier this month to participate in a census meeting instead of those involved in the survey.

"She (the CM) had said that none of her officers will be participating in the NPR meeting but only the census-related meeting. Then why had the chief secretary gone there ? He has nothing to do with census. Why didn't those involved in it? Look at the profile of the officers who participated in the census meet," Salim told reporters at the party office here. The Left leader claimed that the other states like Kerala and Punjab who had participated in the census meeting had opposed the NPR and had stressed their stand there.

"But the Bengal government did not do it because they spoke seperately to them (central government). The state government boycotted the meeting because they had spoken to the central government seperately. "Why did the chief secretary go to the meeting, there was no need for him to do so," he said.

Criticising West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the CPI-M leader said that the daily mudslinging between him and the state government was not "good" for the administration in the state. "The governor is a representative of the central home ministry and the manner in which they are appointed these days - the political agenda is very clear. The daily mudslinging between the governor and the chief minister is not good for the day to day administration.

"The Governor is trying to be over smart and trying to outsmart the government machinary or the ministers. He may have some personal agenda, or political agenda or some directives from the central government. But this is totally uncalled for, unnecessary and damaging," he said. In this situation the day to day problems of the people of Bemgal are not being are not being addressed and the governor should concentrate on the deteriorating condition in the field of education in West Bengal.

The governor is the chancellor of state-run universities in the state. "This way the day-to-day problems of the people of Bengal are not being addressed. Their problems are the NPR, CAA, everyday livelihood of the common people, salaries of the worker community, the social security schemes and the problem in the education sector.

"He (the Governor) is the constitutional head of the educational insitutions and he should address those things," Salim said. The governor has had a series of faceoffs with Dhnakhar since he took over office..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colorful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharasht...

Common man in pain but con-man in gain under BJP-led government, says Congress

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government over the bank default and cheating case of Frost International Ltd alleging that the industry of loot and scoot was flourishing but industries were sinking due to the Centres manufac...

CJI takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures

Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde Wednesday took note of overcrowding in the courtroom ahead of hearing on over 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said there was a need to devise a mechanism to tackle the menace. A bench...

Boat catches fire mid-sea; 6 fishermen rescued, one missing

A fisherman went missing, while six others were rescued after their boat caught fire and sank mid-sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an association said. The incident took place when the fishing boat, Dha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020